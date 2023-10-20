Cogliano notched a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Cogliano has picked up an assist in each of the last two games. He set up Logan O'Connor's shorthanded tally in this contest, making this the fourth straight campaign he's picked up a shorthanded point. Cogliano has two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating over three contests in a fourth-line role.