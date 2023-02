Cogliano had a short-handed assist and two shots on goal over 10:17 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Cogliano jumped on a loose puck that got behind Carter Verhaeghe and set up Logan O'Connor for the first goal of the game. It was the second short-handed assist for the 35-year-old forward, who has eight goals and five assists over 49 games, largely while serving as a bottom-six forward.