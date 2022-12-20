Cogliano left Monday's shootout win over the Islanders during the third period after tumbling into the boards, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Cogliano appeared to be favoring a shoulder as he skated off the sheet. The winger lost an edge near the boards with his right shoulder absorbing most of the punishment. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic following the game there is no update, and the team will "see how he presents" Tuesday.