Cogliano (upper body) could be a game-time decision Monday against Seattle, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Cogliano sat out Saturday's 8-2 loss to St. Louis. He has contributed three assists, four shots on goal and four blocked shots over 11 contests this campaign. If Cogliano can't play, Riley Tufte could be recalled from the minors.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Adds another shorthanded apple•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Hands out assist•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Makes season debut•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Ready to rock•