Cogliano (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Cogliano was listed as a game-time decision, but he took line rushes on the fourth line. Kurtis MacDermid is expected to exit the lineup to make room for Cogliano's return after a two-game absence.
