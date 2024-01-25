Cogliano had a short-handed assist, three shots on net and one block over 13:59 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Just prior to ending a shift on the penalty kill, Cogliano managed to direct a loose puck in the neutral zone to Cale Makar, who handled the rest from there. It was the third short-handed helper for the 36-year-old Cogliano, who bumped his overall scoring to 12 points through 42 games.