Cogliano had one shot on net, one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 8:14 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Vancouver.

Cogliano made his Colorado debut after he was acquired Monday via trade with San Jose. He slotted in at fourth-line winger, skating with Darren Helm and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. He nearly had a goal in the first period, but Jaroslav Halak flashed a leg to prevent the scoring chance. Cogliano also set up Aube-Kubel for a near score in the second period. While with the Sharks this season, the 34-year-old forward logged 15 points over 56 games while averaging 13:12, five minutes more TOI than he received in his first game with the Avalanche.