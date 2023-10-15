Cogliano missed both of his shot attempts and won one of five faceoffs over 11:07 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 shootout victory over San Jose.
It was a quiet season debut for Cogliano, who was held out of Wednesday's opener due to a neck injury he'd rehabbed during the offseason. He skated on the fourth line and was part of the penalty kill that killed four Shark power plays. The veteran could move up on occasion, but his primary home will be the fourth line and PK.
