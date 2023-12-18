Cogliano logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Cogliano has two helpers over his last four games. The 36-year-old remains in a bottom-six role for the Avalanche, but he's done a fair job defensively and as a depth scorer this season. He's at nine points, 19 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 27 appearances. His usage doesn't offer much fantasy value.