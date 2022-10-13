Cogliano scored a goal on four shots over 13:51 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.
Cogliano got the Avalanche on the board first when he redirected a Nathan MacKinnon shot in the first period. Acquired at the trade deadline last season and re-signed during the summer, Cogliano's a well-respected presence and should see regular minutes on the third line and penalty-kill unit. The 35-year-old forward has not posted double-digit goals since 2017 but could see an uptick in scoring with a powerful team in Denver.
