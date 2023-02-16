Cogliano provided a goal in a 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Cogliano scored at 15:14 of the first period to give Colorado a 1-0 edge. He's up to nine goals and 14 points in 51 contests this season. The 35-year-old was held off the scoresheet in five of his previous six outings.
