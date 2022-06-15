Cogliano (finger) was absent from the game-day skate Wednesday and is slated to miss Game 1 versus Tampa Bay, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

It's certainly good news that Cogliano was able to skate before the team's practice session but considering he just underwent surgery June 9, it's hard to imagine him being back during the early part of this series. Even once cleared to play, Cogliano figures to return to a fourth-line role where he will likely have minimal fantasy impact.