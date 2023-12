Cogliano (undisclosed) won't be available to play Tuesday against Chicago, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

It's believed that Cogliano was injured on a hard hit he received in Sunday's 6-2 win over San Jose. He has contributed three goals, nine points and 19 shots on net over 27 outings this campaign. Ben Meyers will probably fill in for Cogliano in Tuesday's contest.