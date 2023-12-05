Cogliano (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Anaheim, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Cogliano has provided three goals, four assists and 10 shots on net over 21 contests this campaign. He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Oskar Olausson, who was summoned from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
