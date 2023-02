Cogliano provided an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Cogliano has picked up a goal and two assists over his last six games. That's a solid run for the bottom-six forward, who has seen his ice time slip under 12 minutes per game in February. For the season, the 35-year-old has nine goals, six helpers, 70 shots on net, 34 hits, 39 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 54 contests.