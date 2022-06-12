Cogliano (finger) skated Sunday and has "not yet" been ruled out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Like teammate Nazem Kadri, Cogliano underwent a small procedure on his finger recently but head coach Jared Bednar isn't ready to rule out a return during the Stanley Cup Finals. Cogliano has three points in 11 postseason appearances.