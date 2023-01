Cogliano scored a goal and added six PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Cogliano took three of the Avalanche's four penalties in the contest, but the Canucks couldn't capitalize on those power-play chances. Over his last six games, Cogliano has two goals, one assist, a plus-1 rating and eight PIM. The 35-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 28 PIM, 53 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating through 42 outings this season, primarily playing in a third-line role.