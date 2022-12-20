Cogliano (shoulder) will sit out at least the next two games, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Cogliano was injured in Monday's contest versus the Islanders. The injury is not believed to be serious. Cogliano has chipped in seven points, 43 shots on goal and 21 blocks in 30 games this season.
