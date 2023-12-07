Cogliano (lower body) took part in Wednesday's optional skate, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Both Cogliano and Cale Makar (lower body) participated in Wednesday's session, which offers optimism that both will skate Thursday night against Winnipeg. The duo sat out Tuesday's win over the Ducks. Cogliano has three goals (10 shots) and four assists while averaging 10:31 TOI as a fourth-liner over 21 games.