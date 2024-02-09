Cogliano had an assist and one blocked shot over 9:31 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

After Zach Parise scored Colorado's first goal, Cogliano won the ensuing faceoff back to Samuel Girard, who lobbed a knuckler from center ice that beat Pyotr Kochetkov. The helper was Cogliano's 10th of the season and gave him 14 points through 46 games.