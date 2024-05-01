Cogliano logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.
Cogliano helped out on Yakov Trenin's second-period tally. The 36-year-old Cogliano managed three helpers four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five first-round appearances. The Avalanche scored 27 times in this series -- Cogliano's offense will drop in the likely event the team faces a tougher defense in the second round.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Provides helper Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Collects assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Earns pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Returns, finishes in loss•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Set to return Saturday•