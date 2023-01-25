Cogliano scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Cogliano has scored twice and added seven shots over his last three outings. He tipped a Kurtis MacDermid shot in at 2:04 of the second period Tuesday. Cogliano continues to be effective defensively, but with four points over his last eight games, he's doing a bit more on offense. For the season, he's up to eight tallies, four helpers, 59 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 44 contests.