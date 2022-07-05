Cogliano inked a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Colorado on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Cogliano was held to just one point in 18 games after he was traded from San Jose to Colorado, but he tacked on six points in 16 postseason appearances. The veteran winger will be back in the Avalanche's bottom six as the team enters the 2022-23 campaign as the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Cogliano averaged 11:01 of ice time with his new team during the regular season and should see a similar role next year.