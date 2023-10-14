Cogliano (neck) will be in the lineup Saturday against San Jose, per Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

Cogliano sat out Colorado's season-opening win over the Kings on Wednesday after sustaining a fractured neck in late April during the playoffs. He is likely to slot in on the fourth line of the Avalanche on Saturday and see time on the penalty kill. Cogliano registered 10 goals, 19 points, 54 blocked shots and 55 hits in 79 games last campaign.