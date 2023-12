Cogliano (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Noew reports.

Cogliano is slated to occupy a bottom-six role Saturday after missing the past two contests. He has contributed three goals, six assists, 19 shots on net and 10 blocked shots across 27 appearances this season. Cogliano will replace Ben Meyers, who was returned to AHL Colorado on Friday, in the lineup.