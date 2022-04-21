Cogliano (undisclosed) is set to play Wednesday versus the Kraken.
Cogliano will only end up missing one game with the undisclosed injury that kept him sidelined Monday versus the Capitals. The 34-year-old will play in a fourth-line role, bumping Nicolas Aube-Kubel from the lineup.
