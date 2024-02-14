Cogliano had an assist, one blocked shot and one hit over 8:52 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

Cogliano logged his 11th assist of the season early in the first period on a Devon Toews' goal. It was the fourth point in the last seven games for the fourth-line forward. Cogliano has 15 points and 37 shots over 48 games.