Cogliano had an assist, one blocked shot and one hit over 8:52 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.
Cogliano logged his 11th assist of the season early in the first period on a Devon Toews' goal. It was the fourth point in the last seven games for the fourth-line forward. Cogliano has 15 points and 37 shots over 48 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Picks up unlikely assist•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Earns assist•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Logs short-handed helper•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Scores game-tying goal•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Collects helper in return•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Ready to rock•