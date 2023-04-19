Cogliano (upper body) is still regarded as day-to-day, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Cogliano has missed the Avalanche's last two contests, including Tuesday's playoff opener. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is hoping to get him back for Game 2 against Seattle on Thursday, but nothing has been confirmed. During the regular season, Cogliano recorded 10 goals and 19 points in 79 appearances.