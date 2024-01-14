Cogliano scored a goal on one shot and had one hit over 12:34 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Cogliano and mates kept the zone pressure up that produced the goal to tie the game at 3-3. Josh Manson's shot deflected off Cogliano, who gathered the loose puck and beat Martin Jones. The bottom-six forward halted a 22-game streak without a goal. He has four tallies and seven assists while averaging 10:59 TOI over 37 games.