Cogliano scored a goal and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Cogliano missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, and he'd gone seven contests before that without a point. The goal was his first tally of the season, and it came as the Avalanche piled on the offense late in the third period. Cogliano has four points, five shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances this season.