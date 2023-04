Cogliano (upper body) is slated to be a game-time decision for Game 1 against Seattle on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Cogliano appeared to be trending toward a return to the lineup in Colorado's playoff opener prior to skipping the optional morning skate Tuesday for maintenance purposes. If Cogliano is unavailable, Ben Meyers or an additional defenseman could suit up for the Avalanche in Game 1.