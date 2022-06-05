Cogliano registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Cogliano was part of a penalty-killing unit that neutralized the Oilers' third-period power play, and he fed J.T. Compher for a breakaway goal as the forward exited the penalty box. With two points in his last three games, Cogliano has started to make a bit more of an impact from his fourth-line role. He's at three points, eight shots. eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 10 playoff appearances.