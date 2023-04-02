Cogliano had an assist, one hit and one blocked shot over 9:51 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
Cogliano beat Ryan Suter to a loose puck in the neutral zone and set up Logan O'Connor for the Avalanche's second goal. The 35-year-old forward is currently skating on the fourth line and has just two points (both assists) over the last 15 games.
