Cogliano (neck) was not in a non-contact jersey at Sunday's practice but is not yet considered a go for Wednesday's season opener, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Cogliano said the fractures have healed, but he wants to ensure the muscles around the fracture are strong. He acknowledged being "close" but his availability for Wednesday has not been finalized.
