Cogliano (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Friday's regular-season finale against the Predators, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.
At this point Cogliano's status for Game 1 of the Avalanche's upcoming first-round playoff series is up in the air. With Cogliano sidelined, look for Ben Meyers or Alex Galchenyuk to slot into the lineup versus Nashville.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Sets up goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Snaps point drought•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Strikes in loss•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Helpers in back-to-back games•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Notches helper in win•