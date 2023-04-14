Cogliano (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Friday's regular-season finale against the Predators, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

At this point Cogliano's status for Game 1 of the Avalanche's upcoming first-round playoff series is up in the air. With Cogliano sidelined, look for Ben Meyers or Alex Galchenyuk to slot into the lineup versus Nashville.