Cogliano picked up assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Cogliano ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 36-year-old continues to log regular minutes on the fourth line, though he's found ways to be productive in small bursts. He's up to eight points, 14 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 24 outings as a solid defensive forward.