Cogliano scored a goal on two shots and blocked one shot over 14:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-0 win over Washington.

It wasn't a pretty goal, but Cogliano snapped a 14-game run without one. He set up a screen in front of Darcy Kuemper when a Jacob MacDonald shot deflected off his leg and into the net. The 35-year-old third-line forward last scored Opening Night and has just four points thus far.