Cogliano scored a goal on two shots and blocked one shot over 14:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-0 win over Washington.
It wasn't a pretty goal, but Cogliano snapped a 14-game run without one. He set up a screen in front of Darcy Kuemper when a Jacob MacDonald shot deflected off his leg and into the net. The 35-year-old third-line forward last scored Opening Night and has just four points thus far.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Adds shortie helper to win•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Creates assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Nets first goal•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Re-signs with Avalanche•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Scores in Game 4 victory•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Picks up two helpers in return•