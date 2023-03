Cogliano had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 9:49 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Cogliano snapped an 11-game drought without a point. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar assembled a combination from earlier this season, putting Darren Helm back on a line with Cogliano and Logan O'Connor. They constituted the Avalanche's fourth line and were on the ice for Bowen Byram's goal.