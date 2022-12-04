Cogliano scored a goal during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the host Bruins.
Taking advantage of a rare defensive error by the Bruins, Cogliano converted on the Avalanche's lone goal Saturday. The 35-year-old center has collected three markers in seven games following a prolonged drought. After scoring during the season opener Oct. 12, Cogliano, a former 20-goal scorer, went 14 games without a tally. On Saturday, Cogliano contributed two shots and two hits.
