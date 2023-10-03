Cogliano (neck) continues to wear a red non-contact jersey and is not expected to play either of the final two preseason games, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

While Cogliano dons the red jersey, he has been active in training camp and willing to mix it up. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said the forward "feels great" and believes there are no issues heading into the regular season. The Avalanche are simply giving Cogliano as much time as possible to be a full go for opening night.