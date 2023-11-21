Cogliano scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Predators. He added one blocked shot to his line over 10:08 of ice time.

Cogliano pounced on a rebound and didn't miss the wide open net in front of him. After a quiet first month of the season, the fourth-line winger has scored in three consecutive games. Depth scoring has been issue for the Avalanche, and Cogliano's recent run could prompt a promotion. Second-line forwards Jonathan Drouin and Tomas Tatar have combined for one goal.