Cogliano had a goal on two shots with two hits and one blocked shot over 14:52 of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Stars.
Cogliano was in the right place to bang a rebound of a Samuel Girard shot into an empty side of the net. It was the 35-year-old forward's 10th goal, the most he's potted since the 2017 season.
