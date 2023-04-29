Cogliano sustained a fractured neck in the second period of Friday's Game 6 versus the Kraken, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Cogliano is out indefinitely. He was crushed into the boards awkwardly by Jordan Eberle late in the second period, though Cogliano was able to come back for the third. Further medical evaluations revealed the fracture, and it's very possible he could miss the rest of the playoffs at a minimum.