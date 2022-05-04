Cogliano (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Predators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Cogliano left the game once, but he was able to come back before being ruled out. Given the lopsided nature of the contest, it's possible this is more of a precautionary move -- the Avalanche should have more information on his status prior to Thursday's Game 2. Cogliano scored a shorthanded goal prior to his exit.