Cogliano notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Cogliano has three goals and an assist over his last five contests since returning from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old forward remains in a bottom-six role, but he can be trusted for a few more minutes as the Avalanche look for more reliable depth offense. Cogliano is up to seven points with seven shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 16 contests, but he hasn't exceeded the 20-point mark in a full campaign signed 2017-18.