Cogliano left Thursday's game against Winnipeg because of an upper-body injury and won't return to the contest, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Cogliano logged just 1:11 of ice time versus the Jets. Going into Thursday's action, he had 10 goals and 19 points in 78 appearances this season. It remains to be seen if Cogliano will be an option for Colorado's regular-season finale against Nashville on Friday.