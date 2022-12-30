Cogliano scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

This was Cogliano's second game back after missing two due to a shoulder injury. With the goal, he snapped a nine-game point drought. The 35-year-old has picked up some extra minutes with the Avalanche battling injuries all year, but he's mostly a defensive forward. For the season, he's up to five tallies, three assists, 45 shots on net, 20 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests.