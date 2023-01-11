Cogliano scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Cogliano tipped in a Kurtis MacDermid shot to get the Avalanche on the board in the first period. This was Cogliano's second tally over the last six games. The 35-year-old doesn't generate much offense in a bottom-six role, instead serving as a steady defensive forward. He's up to six goals, three assists, 50 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 37 appearances.