Cogliano (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus St. Louis, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Coach Jared Bednar is hopeful that Cogliano's injury is just day-to-day. The 36-year-old Cogliano has three assists, four shots on goal and four blocked shots through 11 appearances this campaign. With Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) also unavailable, Colorado is slated to have Riley Tufte and Kurtis MacDermid in the lineup against the Blues.