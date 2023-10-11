Cogliano (neck) will miss Wednesday's contest versus LA, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Cogliano recorded 10 goals and 19 points in 79 contests with the Avalanche in 2022-23. Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid will draw into the lineup Wednesday and serve on the fourth line.
